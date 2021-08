Allow Lori Harvey to remind you of a classic summer sandal: the espadrille. The stylish star, who is constantly giving us all the *feels* with her steamy couple pictures with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, was seen shopping in Los Angles wearing a pair of chic white sandals. She looked absolutely incredible in a casual yet fashion-forward outfit consisting of a gray body-hugging tank dress paired with the shoes. At first glance, her sandals looked like flip-flops until she turned to the side and we realized they actually had straps along the heel, too!