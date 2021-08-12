Cancel
Obituaries

Vicky Lynn Bowden Rau

Times Daily
 5 days ago

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Vicky Lynn Bowden Rau, 62, died August 9, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Houser Cemetery. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.

