BIDS/21-278

PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS LABOR ONLY RE-ROOFING TALLAPOOSA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATON OFFICE FOR THE TALLAPOOSA COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATON DADEVILLE, AL MCKEE PROJECT NO. 21-278 The sealed proposal as described above shall be received by Mr. Raymond C. Porter, Superintendent, at the Tallapoosa County Board of Education, 679 Columbus Street, Dadeville, AL 36853 -- Phone: 256-825-0746, until 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 26, 2021, then opened and read aloud. All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman's compensation insurance. The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted. A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Tallapoosa County Board of Education in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder's sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. PDF's of the project can be reviewed by going to our website www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting "Project Bid List". Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, "Project Bid List" by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published thru this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, the following shall apply: Submit to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com the companies name, first & last name, phone number, address, project name & number along with a deposit of $150.00 per set. The deposit shall be refunded for each set returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening. All RFI's and RFA's regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed thru emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquires via telephone or fax. Completion Time: All work to be completed within 60 calendar days after notice to proceed. Supervision: Contractor to provide Superintendent(s) to ensure proper supervision for all work. Owner: Mr. Raymond C. Porter, Superintendent, at the Tallapoosa County Board of Education, 679 Columbus Street, Dadeville, AL 36853 -- Phone: 256-825-0746 Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, Phone: (334) 834-9933 Dadeville Record: Aug. 12, 19 and 26, 2021 BIDS/21-278.