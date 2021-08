Oregon authorities reported that the Bootleg Fire, which has burned down more than 413,000 acres across the region, has been fully contained thanks to firefighters. The massive wildfire was 100% contained after burning for 39 days and firefighters struggling to douse the flames. The blaze became one of the largest fires in the history of Oregon. The area that the Bootleg Fire ravaged included national forest and private land northeast of Klamath Falls.