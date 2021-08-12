Cancel
The HK Smoke Escape Hood Is Now Available To The Public. It May Be Time To Ask, "What Do You Have To Help You Evacuate A Fire?"

Times Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTARZANA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Whether you are directly in a fire zone, as in living precariously in a wildfire zone somewhere in the dry and vulnerable West, or just a person who doesn't take fire for granted nor the terrible outcomes for people trapped in their own homes during a fire, you need to hear this warning. A company spokesperson from First Aid Global LLC in Tarzana California believes that now more than ever a Smoke Escape Hood is the ultimate escape device that stands between the safety of your family's lives and the devastating effects of a fire.

Anza, CAValley News

What to do if you smell smoke

Late summer weather conditions have been very dry, and with the exception of several isolated thunderstorms, the Anza Valley has experienced very little measurable rain in months. More than 15 wildfire events have occurred in the area this year, with damage to property and structures. The smell of smoke instantly invokes fear and alarm. Is there a fire close by and is it an imminent threat to your home, family and pets? When should you call 911 if there is smoke in the air? Upon first becoming aware of the smell of smoke, check to see if you are in immediate danger. Look around your property and in all directions. Determine which direction the smoke is coming from, and whether or not you can see or hear a fire. If it is dark, look for a glow. Smoke is much easier to see in t.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Ready to stop smoking? 5 apps that can help you do it

Smoking and tobacco use in the U.S. aren’t nearly at the levels they were a few decades ago, but they remain serious health problems. The number of adult smokers has declined over the years, but it is estimated that 18% of adults are still smokers. The Centers for Disease Control...
Placer County, CAModesto Bee

Here’s what to do if you’ve been ordered to evacuate from an oncoming wildfire

Multiple wildfires burning across California have resulted in destroyed homes and evacuation orders for residents this week. Lt. Nelson Resendes, spokesman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, said that around 2,400 people in Placer County were under an evacuation order, and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said around 4,200 people in Nevada County were under an evacuation warning or order, The Sacramento Bee reported.
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them.

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them. In less than a month, Californians will vote on whether or not to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office, but a majority of them claimed they support COVID-19 mandates and oppose unvaccinated people’s decisions. Despite...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
Lake County, CASan Francisco Chronicle

New wildfire in Lake County threatens homes, prompts evacuations

A wildfire that erupted Friday evening in Lake County is threatening homes and has prompted mandatory evacuation orders, officials said. The Coyote Fire, which was reported just after 6 p.m. in Hidden Valley Lake was 100 acres and 60% contained. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for the Hidden...
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Takes Harsh Steps to Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines just launched a lawsuit that could stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing a company called Skiplagged, which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations.
Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Georgia Power Offers Tips to Help Customers Save Money, Energy During Sweltering Summer Heat

- With Georgia experiencing temperatures well above 90 degrees in spots this week, Georgia Power urges customers to act to minimize the impact of higher temperatures and increased energy use on electric bills. The company is committed to providing information and choices that give customers the options they need to reduce energy use and save money every day, whether customers rent or own their homes.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

