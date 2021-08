Can you ever get enough corn in the summer months? I don’t think so. Once you locate a purveyor of fresh sweet corn you may find yourself there more often than usual just to pick up a few extra ears. I have a farm stand nearby, and I can’t stop myself from picking up a few extra ears when I find myself in the area. I’ve made more than my share of side dishes, salads and soups with corn as a main ingredient. This soup is a favorite of mine when surprise cold weather shows up in the summer.