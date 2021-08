Rogers Centre has never had a split doubleheader-until this afternoon. It is the first in the stadium’s history. As if things couldn’t get worse for Boston, Martinez was placed on the COVID list before the game. Bench coach Will Venable has tested positive and is on the list as well. Remember that the games will both be seven innings. Ray pitches for Toronto against Pivetta, and they duel through the first four innings, Pivetta needing only 50 pitches to do so. Those innings pass in the blink of an eye, lasting only about an hour. In fact, Plawiecki picks up a single with one out in the fifth for the first hit for either club. Verdugo makes a sliding catch in left for the second out of the bottom of the fifth. Dickerson’s single right after that is the first hit allowed by Pivetta. Then again, even if Pivetta had no-hit the Jays this afternoon the league wouldn’t have recognized it because the game will not be nine innings.