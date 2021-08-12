Texas and federal voting rights fight continues

Washington, D.C. — As they did several weeks ago, today, members of the Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously attempted to begin debate on legislation to strengthen U.S. voting rights and democracy. The first bill, known as the For the People Act, is a transformative reform package that would strengthen voting rights, stop partisan gerrymandering, reduce dark money in politics, and impose stronger ethics restrictions on public officials. The second bill would reduce partisan gerrymandering nationwide so that voters choose their House members instead of House members choosing their voters. The third bill would shine a bright light on the dark money that pollutes the U.S. political system. All three pieces of legislation are deeply popular with Americans across the political spectrum.
