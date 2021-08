The Athletics designated Wendelken for assignment Tuesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. Wendelken will cede his spot in the Oakland bullpen to A.J. Puk, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Though the 28-year-old right-hander has seen his performance take a dip in 2021, his strong body of work across the last four seasons in the majors (2.80 ERA, 3.20 FIP in 99.1 innings) gives him a good chance of being scooped up by another organization upon being exposed to waivers.