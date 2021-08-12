Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Speak out against these terrible laws

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren will die this school year because of laws passed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republican-dominated legislature. The new laws will not allow our schools to require vaccines for those eligible or masks for all people entering our schools. Iowa’s Republican politicians — and many in Republican-dominated states — have put their selfish political agendas above the health of our children. The sickness and death that will result from not requiring vaccines and masks in schools, during a pandemic, will be horrendous — and it’s preventable.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 1

Community Policy