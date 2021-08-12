Speak out against these terrible laws

Children will die this school year because of laws passed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republican-dominated legislature. The new laws will not allow our schools to require vaccines for those eligible or masks for all people entering our schools. Iowa’s Republican politicians — and many in Republican-dominated states — have put their selfish political agendas above the health of our children. The sickness and death that will result from not requiring vaccines and masks in schools, during a pandemic, will be horrendous — and it’s preventable.