Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Valois Brintnall, 92

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValois Brintnall, 92, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away August 6, 2021 in her home at The Willows of Marshalltown. Funeral Services and Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13 at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Visitation will begin at 11:00, followed by funeral service beginning at 12.15. Light Refreshments will be served following the service. A private graveside burial service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to: Marshalltown Community Theatre, Tuesday Musical and any charitable cause of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at [https://www.andersonfhs.com%3Cbr%20/%3E]www.andersonfhs.com.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Graettinger, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Obituaries
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Cemetery#Knitting#Anderson Funeral Home#Light Refreshments#Danish#Grinnell College#University Of Minnesota#Interior Design#Indianola High School#Pako Corporation#Carpenter Paper Company#The Bell Choir#P E O#Madeira Book Club#Birthday Club#Bridge Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy