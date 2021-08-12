IVCCD talks implementation of new education laws

New Hampshire has now become one of the leading states in the nation for education freedom for families and students. With our public schools rated among the best, why is education freedom important? The basic answer is that even the best school might not be the best educational fit for every student. Children learn differently. The pandemic and remote learning also opened a window for parents into their child’s education. Some parents did not like what they saw. And now there is the realization that there is instruction on Critical Race Theory and possible new mask mandates for students. Many parents want options. And now there are exciting new and expanded options available.