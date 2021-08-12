Cancel
Education

IVCCD talks implementation of new education laws

Times-Republican
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral new education laws taking effect this year were discussed at Wednesday’s IVCCD Board of Directors meeting. The first was a law requiring First Amendment training for students and staff. “It is very specific content about the First Amendment, so it’ll be very straightforward and good reminders for people,” Chancellor...

Kim Reynolds
#Race#Ivccd Board Of Directors#American#House#Covid
