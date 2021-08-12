A funeral service for Thelma Kelly, 90, of Marshalltown was held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Mitchell Family Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Shomo officiating. Thelma was laid to rest in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown, Iowa. Pallbearers were John Kearse, Matthew Kearse, Boun Baccam, Andrew Davis, Don Woollard and Eugene Meyer. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Kupka, Troy Meyer, Robert Meyer and Douglas Meyer. Along with groups and friends a group from the Marshalltown Library attended. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Thelma and her family.