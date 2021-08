Gymnastics are always one of the highlights of the Olympic games. They combine grace with power, superhuman stunts with all-too-human stress. But while gymnastics fans usually only see what goes down on the floor, we have no idea what may be happening behind-the-scenes to amp up the tension in these elite athletes’ lives. Peacock‘s original docuseries Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts lifts the curtain on what it feels like to be in the running for the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team. The show does to gymnastics what Netflix’s Cheer did for competitive college cheerleading, which means it gives viewers an unblinking look at the pain and sacrifice that Suni Lee, MyKayla Skinner and more go through to make it to the Olympics.