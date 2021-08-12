Cancel
Two “Voice” stars to perform at The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

floridaweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the smashing success this summer with Dueling pianos and the Retro ‘70s, ‘80s & ‘90s dance party, the Sounds of Summer finale at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center brings two superstars from the hit TV show The Voice. On Friday, Aug. 20, Sheena Brook and Angie K will join forces with their incredible talent, and amazing voices promising a stellar performance for all. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is located at 2301 First St. in the historic downtown Fort Myers River District.

bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com

