Two “Voice” stars to perform at The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center

Singing competition show The Voice has been airing on NBC for 20 seasons, and therefore, has seen 20 hopeful contestants who have turned into winners. The Voice has also seen a myriad of coaches throughout its many seasons, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell, Alicia Keys, Nick Jonas, Usher, Kelly Clarkson, and more. Carson Daly has served as host for all seasons. Some winners of The Voice have gone on to have successful music careers in their respective genres and others have somewhat stepped away from the spotlight. Here's what The Voice winners are up to now.