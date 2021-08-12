Thanks for the Memories by Les Conklin

Thanks so much for the excellent Heritage supplement to the newspaper last week. I read every word of it, and enjoyed it very much! Also — thanks to the Johnson County Library for the gift basket I won! There were lots of great surprises in it; thanks to all who contributed or helped package the gift. I enjoyed the Adult Summer Reading Program; it was a lot of fun to meet the challenge. I’ll give a shout-out to the Gatchell Museum ahead of time, too, for the upcoming “Echoes of the Past” cemetery tour. We’re looking forward to it; it’s been outstanding every year and we so appreciate all the hard work that goes into it. All of you — at the Bulletin, the Museum and the Library — are so appreciated!