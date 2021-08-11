Il Luppolo da Birra — How Italy Rediscovered Its Hop-Growing Past (and Bet on Its Future)
Bruscandoli is the name given to the young shoots of wild hops by the people in Veneto. For ages, nobody in the northeastern part of Italy ever thought of them as an ingredient to be used in brewing, but rather as an element of gastronomy, revered for their excellent, lightly bitter taste. My mother, for example, used to make a risotto with bruscandoli that was creamy and delicate and, above all, a reminder that spring was at its apex and summer—and thus school holidays—was on its way. Another frequent preparation was a bruscandoli frittata: scrambled eggs and hop shoots, more or less. That dish is even more aromatic and tasty than the risotto, if less refined.www.goodbeerhunting.com
