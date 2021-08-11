Il Luppolo da Birra — How Italy Rediscovered Its Hop-Growing Past (and Bet on Its Future)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). The Alpine views are spectacular, the air is clean and the hiking is breathtaking. What else do you need for an unbelievable week in the mountains. Come join us for nine days on a wide variety of hiking trails ranging from beginner to moderate levels. Based from our hotel in Oberbozen, in the hills of Bolzano, this self-guided tour will amaze you for its beauty and adventure. In addition to hiking, you have the opportunity to sightsee the area plus our hotel offers a wide range of other activities including a spa, biking, tennis and horseback riding. Those not wishing to hike on any day can avail themselves to these activities. Air access to the region is through Venice, Milan, Salzburg or Munich which affords you the opportunity to extend this trip to make this a truly spectacular vacation. Trip cost is $1675 (not including airfare or transfers) and includes 8 nights accommodations, all meals and the Ritten Card which provides much local transportation and museum entrance fees.