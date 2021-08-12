July 14, 1984: Canoe wedding on the St. Marys

Friends of St. Marys Theater want to raise $3,000,000 to restore building. The St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House has been around for over 120 years and has fallen under some disrepair. So, some residents are looking at raising $3 million to bring the historic structure back to its glory. There are other revitalization efforts going on in the downtown area, and the group thinks this is the best time to do the same to the theater that has been a part of many people’s lives.