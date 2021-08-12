July 14, 1984: Canoe wedding on the St. Marys
Canoe enthusiasts Sharon Truelove, 26, and Dennis Bidwell, 29, were married July 14, 1984, on the St. Marys River near the Old Fort. The wedding took place at the end of a Three Rivers Festival canoe race, in which Bidwell competed with his son, Steiny, 7. The bride, groom and officiant sat in separate canoes on the river during the nuptials, then the couple made their way to the bank in a single canoe. There they shared a potluck lunch with friends under a small canopy.journalgazette.net
