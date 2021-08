A Granger woman was sentenced Wednesday to home detention and ordered to pay nearly $69,000 in restitution for her role in defrauding a Fort Wayne dental firm. U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty sentenced Angela Jasinski, 31, to eight months of home detention and 80 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Jasinksi was also ordered to pay $68,930 to the dental firm.