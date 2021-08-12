Twins shut out White Sox to earn series victory

While the Royals just saw the Chicago White Sox in Kansas City last week and took three of four from them, they have made a couple changes with the deadline just passed, so they have a slightly different look. They acquired Ryan Tepera while they were still in Kansas City, but he didn’t get to the team until after they left. The bigger fish they acquired was Craig Kimbrel on Friday and he’s already pitched a couple times for them to help take their bullpen to the next level. They picked up Cesar Hernandez to play second while they were in Kansas City, but he also didn’t make it before the end of the series. They also lost Billy Hamilton to the IL, which is no great loss offensively, but he made a couple nice plays in center field in Kansas City, so they will probably miss his defense some. It’s a good thing they have a swing and miss pitching staff because that outfield defense has a chance to be rough until Luis Robert can come back, which sounds like it won’t be during this series.