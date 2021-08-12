Cancel
Twins shut out White Sox to earn series victory

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday. Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at Houston,...

