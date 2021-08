Here is a look a the major news in NCAA Basketball over the first two days of the third weekend of August (13-14). The Indiana Hoosiers are currently among several college basketball teams on exhibition trips throughout the world. IU is currently in the Bahamas is currently playing a two-game series against BC Mega, a professional basketball club based in Belgrade, Serbia. The Hoosiers took the first game on Friday night 77-66 behind junior Trayce Jackson-Davis‘ 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor. He added nine rebounds (five offensive), one block, and two assists in 32 minutes of action.