Buckley joining 'Chesapeake'

By Jay Bobbin
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new but familiar face is moving to “Chesapeake Shores.”. With Jesse Metcalfe's exit from the regular cast, the Hallmark Channel drama series – based on books by Sherryl Woods – welcomes “One Tree Hill” and “iZombie” alum Robert Buckley to its fifth season, which starts Sunday. Though he doesn't appear until the third new episode, he's much-discussed by others in advance since his eccentric entrepreneur character Evan Kincaid's development plans could impact the town, particularly Abby O'Brien and her father Mick (continuing stars Meghan Ory and Treat Williams).

