Arkansas's Toltec Mounds constructed around AD 650

It is a story that stretches back more than 1,200 years in Arkansas, and it started with a letter. In 1876, Mary Eliza Knapp wrote to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, to report a curious find on her property near Scott in Lonoke County, one which sparked a sensation in the area. Knapp had discovered a series of ancient Native American mounds and astronomical calendars that dated back to the seventh century, known as Toltec Mounds.