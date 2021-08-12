Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas's Toltec Mounds constructed around AD 650

By KEN BRIDGES History Minute
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

It is a story that stretches back more than 1,200 years in Arkansas, and it started with a letter. In 1876, Mary Eliza Knapp wrote to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC, to report a curious find on her property near Scott in Lonoke County, one which sparked a sensation in the area. Knapp had discovered a series of ancient Native American mounds and astronomical calendars that dated back to the seventh century, known as Toltec Mounds.

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lonoke County, AR
Government
County
Lonoke County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Weather#Native American#Central Mexican#Mayan#Aztec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 1

Community Policy