Watch now: Worker shortage won't be fixed quickly

Pantagraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployers are complaining about a worker shortage, but David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher say the job market's imbalances are likely to linger. One factor: Millions of people decided to retire because of the pandemic, and most aren't eager to return to work. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

www.pantagraph.com

Comments / 0

Economy
Jobs
Economymetroatlantaceo.com

Talent on the Move: Financial Services Professionals Confident in their Job Security and the Market

The latest study by global specialist financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, discovered 58% of Financial Services professionals are confident in the current job market, a rapid reversal from last year's findings, where a small segment (23%) canvassed optimism. Well over half (67%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next 6 months, with 54% also sharing an optimistic caliber in regard to their economic projections.
Minneapolis, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Target won't require office workers to return before 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target announced it will not require its downtown Minneapolis headquarters employees to return to the office for the rest of the year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant. Target has about 8,500 workers at its headquarters offices, making it the largest...
Businessabc11.com

Amazon workers won't return to office until 2022

Amazon has pushed back the date for tech and corporate employees to return to office to 2022, as COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant continue to rise. The company, which previously planned for employees to return the week of Sept. 7, has postponed reopening its doors to...
Lewis And Clark County, MTIndependent Record

Investigating restaurant worker shortage

The other day a "truth" came to my attention that the reason our wonderful restaurants have to limit their hours is due to the "handouts" from our current government. Because we are in a "Believe the Lie" environment I took to checking with restaurant owners to what they believe is causing lack of employees. Here is what I learned: in Lewis and Clark County our unemployment is less than 3%, 1% consisting of individuals that for private reasons cannot work. The pandemic gave individuals reason to seek other employment, as one owner said: "restaurant work is hard, hot and long and people have found other work." He did not believe the incentives had anything to do with the lack of workers. It was also pointed out that the students going to Carroll, who sought employment in town, now can find employment on campus. High school students are getting ready to return to school and are going out for sports, etc. Whether you are right, left, moderate, as I am, it behooves us to seek truth. When we hear the right screaming "stop the steal," we Americans, who love our democracy, need to scream "Stop the Lies!"
JobsNew Haven Register

6 KPIs Your Hire Needs to Hit to Pass the Probation Period

Regardless of whether you enforce a probationary period or not, you need to ensure that your new hire has completed the onboarding process successfully and fits the organizational culture. Even the best recruiters out there can't gauge employment efficiency during the interview cycle. And several studies, including a recent survey...
Public HealthWIS-TV

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers. Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated. Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy. Southwest...
EducationCharlotteObserver.com

US healthcare lags 10 other high-income nations. What the GOP is doing won’t fix that.

Quoting from an Aug. 4 report from The Commonwealth Fund on health care in the U.S. compared to other high-income countries, “The top-performing countries overall are Norway, the Netherlands, and Australia. The United States ranks last overall, despite spending far more of its gross domestic product on health care. The U.S. ranks last on access to care, administrative efficiency, equity, and health care outcomes...”
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Americans With An Annual Income Over $21K To Receive More

As informed by the data issued by the Institute on Tax and Economic Policy, most of the citizens have already received a stimulus check worth $3,000. Interestingly, the amount a person would receive is directly dependent on how they have gone out and filed their income taxes. This also justifies how people who had an annual income of over $100,000 per year have been able to get the same amount as citizens with an annual income below $21,300.
Income Taxpncguam.com

Child tax credit plan approved; DRT to provide monthly support to families

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced that the Child Tax Credit Plan, prepared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT), which includes provisions for the implementation of the Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) Program for Guam residents, was approved today by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Income Taxparentherald.com

'Surprise' Stimulus Check Payment of $8,000 Due for Families With Kids Under 13

Families with children under 13 years old might get an unexpected stimulus check payment amounting to $8,000 following the 2021 Child and Dependent Care Credit adjustments. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), this stimulus check payment will cover any work-related expenses that a parent has incurred "for the care of qualifying persons" to enable the taxpayer to look for work or go to work. It is aimed at helping fathers and mothers get back to their jobs without worrying about the expensive cost of a child or dependent care.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.

Comments / 0

