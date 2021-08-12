Cancel
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Moving Forward With Lawsuit After Ruling on ICE Cooperation

By Daniel Nee
shorebeat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOcean County’s efforts to overturn former New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal’s “immigrant trust directive,” which banned government agencies from cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents – even if only to notify them that a suspect with a detainer is in custody or is being released – experienced a setback this week, but officials say additional action is still pending.

