Mayor Edna DeVries gets award, standing ovation at Palmer City Council meeting

The Palmer City Council meeting was more packed than usual Tuesday night. A small contingent of Democrats had decided to make a stand and try to force Mayor Edna DeVries to resign her seat, since she has filed as a candidate for mayor for the Mat-Su Borough.

They let it be known on social media that they would be at the meeting to set forth their demands.

But that plan was superseded by a special award given to the mayor by organizations and members of the public, who packed into the city council chamber to thank DeVries for her service as the mayor of Palmer.

Mayor DeVries was given a standing ovation by nearly the entire room of supporters, which took the wind out of the sails of the couple of people there to ask her to step down.

Elected as mayor in October 2016, with a term ending in October 2022, Mayor DeVries previously served as a Council Member from 1979 to 1982; 1996 to 1999; and 2010-2016.

She is a former Mat-Su Borough Assembly member, former Mat-Su Borough Mayor, and State Senator.

She is a former City of Palmer Treasurer/Finance Director. Mayor DeVries served as Secretary for the State of Alaska Republican Party and as a Board Member of Kings Chapel in Wasilla.