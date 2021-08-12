Cancel
Montgomery County, IN

Thanks & More: Aug. 12, 2021

Journal Review
 5 days ago

I would like to thank the Sugar Creek Quilt Guild for the beautiful Quilt of Valor that was presented to me. I am truly grateful and humbled for this honor. Thank you again. We want to thank all the children and teens who participated in the Crawfordsville District Public Library Read-It Program. We wish we had a prize for each of you but there can only be one winner per item. Winners have been called or a message has been left on the phone.

