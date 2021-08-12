Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus 2.0 – Stage of Wonders guide

In Genshin Impact, there are a lot of secret achievements that players can earn by completing various tasks during the Inazuma update. These range from something as simple as getting hit by lightning, exploring the world to defeating Azdaha without using a shield. These achievements grant players with Primogems, which is used to buy wishes. Since Primogems are hard to come by and can’t be farmed, travelers actively look to complete various achievements. The game also contains hidden achievements that only appear when you complete them. Without knowing they exist, players can find it hard to complete these achievements. With Inazuma, miHoYo has added more secret achievements and chests. In this Genshin Impact guide, we will unravel the secrets of the Inazuma, listing the secret achievements to make the life of the players easy.