Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact: Theater Mechanicus 2.0 – Stage of Wonders guide

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Theater Mechanicus is back in Genshin Impact. Originally introduced during the Lantern Rite Festival in February, this tower defense minigame has made its way from Liyue to Inazuma. To gain access to it, you’ll need to reach Adventure Rank 30 and complete the “Ritou Escape Plan” stage in Act I of the Inazuma Archon quest. If you meet these requirements, go to Inazuma City and talk to an NPC named Komakata so she can let you try the new activity. Anyway, here’s our Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus 2.0 – Stage of Wonders guide to help you out with stage challenges, rewards, the best towers to use, Wondrous Stick buffs, Wondrous Talismans, and various gameplay tips.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npc#Genshin Impact Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact: Naku Weed Locations

There are plenty of collectibles and useful items to find in Genshin Impact, and they’re hidden all over the game’s large map. If you’re having trouble finding Naku Weed, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the Naku Weed locations in Genshin Impact. Naku Weed Locations in Genshin Impact. Naku...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact: Tips and Guide for beginners and veteran players

You don’t need to spend hundreds of hours in order to thrive in Genshin Impact. Even if it requires you to be at least Adventure Rank 20 to unlock all the game’s features, you can still very much excel in the early parts of the game. This is, of course, provided that you know what you’re doing. Here are tips and a quick guide that will help you achieve your maximum potential in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best builds for Eula in Genshin Impact

Looking for the best Genshin Impact Eula build? This claymore-wielding scout of the Knights of Favonius packs a serious punch, and has the highest base attack of any claymore user in Genshin. Her abilities and passive skills boost this even further, so that with the right weapons and artifacts, she can reach some pretty ridiculous numbers.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Lost Riches Returns to Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is getting ready for another round of Lost Riches, offering fans a chance to get a Seelie Pet of their very own. Not only that, but a new color Seelie Pet will be available, introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0. Players who already have a Seelie Pet will earn...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Lost Riches 2.0 event and Special Treasure guide

The Lost Riches event is back in Genshin Impact. In its previous iteration, you had to help Ulman find Iron Coins using your Treasure-Seeking Seelie gadget. We’ll follow the same concepts here, but the are some additional requirements: you need to be Adventure Rank 30 or higher, and you must progress further in Act I of the Inazuma Archon Quest (past the “Escape from Ritou” stage). Here’s our Genshin Impact Inazuma (version 2.0) Lost Riches event guide to help you with the Treasure-Seeking Seelie, the Mini-Seelie rewards, the locations of Iron Coins, and the Special Treasure clues that you can obtain.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact: How to Get Beidou

MiHoYo is giving players the opportunity to add Beidou to their Genshin Impact party, but only for a limited time. The pirate queen hero is a four-star electrotype, making her a pretty worthwhile addition to your roster. Of course, getting her isn’t as easy as it may seem on the surface. Instead, you’ll need to complete the second part of the Thunder Sojourn event which is live until Aug. 8. Here’s how to get Beidou in Genshin Impact for free.
Video GamesSiliconera

Genshin Impact Yoimiya Will be a Pyro Powerhouse

As we enter August, summer is at its peak, and there’s nothing better than fireworks, as Yoimiya from Genshin Impact will prove to us soon. miHoYo has released a character trailer and more information on the 5-star Pyro archer from Hanamizaka. You can start pulling for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact from August 10, 2021, which is right after the current Ayaka banner.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Genshin Impact 2.1: Everything we know

Want to find out what's coming in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update? Inazuma's been fun: we went to a festival, saw some fireworks, fought a god, and died from electric shocks more times than we'd probably care to admit. But version 2.1 is rapidly approaching, and as ever, we all want to know who we're wishing for, and what new events and features are arriving in the game.
Video GamesInverse

How to complete the Battle of Revenge quest in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact Version 2.0 update revitalized the anime-inspired adventure game by adding the hotly anticipated Inazuma region. One exciting new mechanic is Reputation points earned by completing specific World Quests, which you can then spend on exclusive rewards like a compass that locates collectibles. Each qualifying World Quest will net you 20 Reputation points, and one of the most elusive to find is called “Battle of Revenge.”
Video Gamestowardsdatascience.com

Social Network Analysis with Genshin Impact

Genshin is an open-world action role-playing game. On top of being named one of Google Play’s best games of 2020, it is also one of the top grossing mobile games in the first half of 2021. Packaged with game is the lore, where the player and other characters weave in and out of story lines.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Genshin Impact electroculus – location, number, and rewards

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular RPGs out there, you can play it across PC, PlayStation 4, and, of course, mobile. Mihoyo’s title features an expansive open world with multiple explorable maps and plenty of content to keep you busy. Of course, it goes without saying that there’s plenty of quests to complete, but there are also many items out there for you to find.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Thunder Sojourn Event Guide

Greetings, Travelers. Welcome to a guide for the Thunder Sojourn event! This one’s got four stages to it, and with the fourth one finally released, let’s get right into the details for the whole event!. First of all, you’ll need to go talk to a lower deck dweller of the...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Inazuma update: Secret achievements to complete

In Genshin Impact, there are a lot of secret achievements that players can earn by completing various tasks during the Inazuma update. These range from something as simple as getting hit by lightning, exploring the world to defeating Azdaha without using a shield. These achievements grant players with Primogems, which is used to buy wishes. Since Primogems are hard to come by and can’t be farmed, travelers actively look to complete various achievements. The game also contains hidden achievements that only appear when you complete them. Without knowing they exist, players can find it hard to complete these achievements. With Inazuma, miHoYo has added more secret achievements and chests. In this Genshin Impact guide, we will unravel the secrets of the Inazuma, listing the secret achievements to make the life of the players easy.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Genshin Impact Kujou Sara Ability Leaks

Hello, Travelers. Today we’ll be taking a quick little gander at some ability leaks for Kujou Sara that have recently surfaced, all courtesy of @Dimbreath. Kujou Sara is an upcoming bow wielder with an Electro vision, matching in with the thundery theme of Inazuma, and has the aesthetic of a tengu, or a type of yokai sharing likenesses to birds of prey like crows. Remember, folks, all of this is subject to change, so take it all with a healthy grain of salt. With that said, let’s get into it!
Video Gamesmobilegaminghub.com

Lost Riches and Seelie Companion – Genshin Impact

The Lost Riches event was first published by Genshin Impact six months ago, and it is returning after a lengthy absence. With the resumption of the event, a new Seelie companion will also be introduced, and those who missed it previously will be able to participate now. As the Lost...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact: Hiromi’s Watch World Quest Guide and Tips

With the 2.0 Inazuma update, the world of Genshin Impact has expanded to reveal the Inazuma Islands ruled by Raiden Shogun. With the addition of an entirely new region comes the continuation of the traveler’s storyline along with various secrets, chests, and world quests. Hiromi’s Watch World Quest is just another quest among the new additions in Genshin Impact. We bring a guide for it to help the players with this quest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy