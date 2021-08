Metropolis oOfficers were called to the 900 block of Vienna Street. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim. She stated that Bradley D. Stoner, 31, of Metropolis, broke her windshield. She would not open the car door for him and that made him mad. Stoner was located a couple of blocks away. Stoner was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property. Stoner was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.