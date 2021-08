Stan Wawrinka is still recovering from foot surgery and is unable to play in the upcoming U.S. Open that begins Aug. 30 in New York City. A familiar name is taking his place. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), former world No. 1 Andy Murray has gained a direct entry into the U.S. Open field. The three-time Grand Slam title winner tasted victory at the U.S. Open in 2012 but has undergone multiple hip surgeries in recent years and dealt with a "freak" groin injury this past spring. A strained right quadriceps took Murray out of the singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics, but he and partner Joe Salisbury made it to the quarterfinals of the doubles competition.