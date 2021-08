The core has been broken up and the champion Cubs of 2016 are a memory, but Javy Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo were Cubs long enough to move up some all-time lists. Rizzo’s 242 home runs rank sixth in Cubs history, with Bryant 15th at 160 and Baez 17th at 140. By wins above replacement, as listed at Fangraphs.com, Rizzo ranks 20th in Cubs history at 31.9, with Bryant 21st at 31.1 and Baez 50th at 16.0.