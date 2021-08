Guardian writers’ predicted position: 2nd (NB: this is not necessarily Jamie Jackson’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) A 21st title is Manchester United’s ambition so if there is failure again this venerable institution will embark on their latest inquest. The autopsies have run through seven editions and four managers, including the incumbent, Ole Gunnar Solskjær. David Moyes’s 34-league-match tenure: bottom line, job too big for the Scot. The two terms of Louis van Gaal: sluggish style of play. José Mourinho’s two-and-a-half-season stint: fractious/past his best. Solskjær’s two full campaigns: third and second but can he really take United that final, golden step?