Mildred L. Brest, 75, of Perry Township, Hadley, passed away on Aug. 11, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was born in Pittsburgh on May 4, 1946, to the late Joseph G. and Mary C. (Palko) Fisher. She was a 1964 graduate of Commodore Perry High School. After graduation, she worked as a housekeeper at the […]