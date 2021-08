Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Annemarie Roe was surrounded by corn. It was 2015, and the head of BaAM Productions had been sent to the American heartland by Major League Baseball with fellow sporting event gurus like Todd Barnes of Populous and BrightView’s Murray Cook to scope out what could be the next stop on the campaign to bring America’s pastime somewhere new: Dyersville, Iowa. So, in a state where cornfields cover more than a third of the land, Roe, tape measure in hand, traipsed through muddy farmland to see whether MLB could pull off its own Field of Dreams.