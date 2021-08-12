Cancel
Women's Health

CDC urges COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy as delta variant surges

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates […]

