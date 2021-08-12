Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas hospital reports treating more children with COVID-19, more severe illnesses

By Jaclyn Schultz
Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The surge of COVID-19 cases is having an impact on local hospitals, and Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas is seeing more children treated for COVID-19. Over the summer months pediatric patient volume has grown. Sunrise tells FOX5, there is currently one patient being hospitalized, and the vast majority are seen by staff, then sent home for care with their families.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 15

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Emergency Department#Hand Washing#Sunrise Children#Sunrise Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 15

Community Policy