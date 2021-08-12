Las Vegas hospital reports treating more children with COVID-19, more severe illnesses
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The surge of COVID-19 cases is having an impact on local hospitals, and Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas is seeing more children treated for COVID-19. Over the summer months pediatric patient volume has grown. Sunrise tells FOX5, there is currently one patient being hospitalized, and the vast majority are seen by staff, then sent home for care with their families.www.fox5vegas.com
Comments / 15