Aug. 3—Player of the Year: Olivia Sprague — Clatskanie. How crazy was Olivia Sprague's year at the plate in 2021? The senior came to the plate 65 times in the shortened season, and in more than half of those, she reached base and proceeded to come around to score a run. Sprague ended her final season with nearly as many extra-base hits (14) as outs (18) for a frankly insane OPS of 1.794 — that's over 300 points higher than the MLB single-season record — and, of course, led Clatskanie to its second State title in a row.