Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTut’s breakfast Saturday at Westford UMC SOUTH SHENANGO TOWNSHIP — Tut’s Big Breakfast Buffet will be served between 7 and 11 a.m. Saturday at the Westford United Methodist Church’s Mission Outreach center. It is an all-you-can-eat breakfast with many favorites such as fruit, sweet rolls, Livingston’s bacon and sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits, juice and coffee, at a cost per […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Methodist Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religionerienewsnow.com

Catholic Churches Sees Increase in Attendance

On August 15, the Sunday obligation is reinstated for Catholics. However, some Catholic Churches have found people are already returning to Mass and they are seeing new members since the pandemic began. Fr. Brian Vossler, Pastor of St. George Church said, "We're about 90 percent or better capacity right now,...
Beckley, WVAndover Townsman

Church briefs

Pastor Harold Newsome will conduct a free Bible study luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Beckley Church of God beginning at 11:30 a.m. The church is at 2211 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. Everyone is invited. • • •. The St. Paul Baptist Temple Church Anniversary Committee will present...
Freeport, ILFreeport Journal Standard

In Brief: Education

FREEPORT — Highland Community College will host a welcome party for new and returning students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Parking Lot A, 2998 W. Pearl City Road. Students will have the opportunity to play games, win prizes, eat from food trucks, take a campus tour, meet faculty and staff and learn about student services.
Marco Island, FLMarconews.com

Community Briefs: For the Love of Cats celebrates 10 years as ‘Top-rated Nonprofit’ and more

For the Love of Cats celebrates 10 years as ‘Top-rated Nonprofit’. For the Love of Cats recently announced it has been named a “2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, a website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits. This is the 10th consecutive year that For the Love of Cats has been named a “Top Rated NonProfit” by GreatNonprofits.
Chester, PADelaware County Daily Times

Community Briefs: Chester Fire Department swears in ten apprentice firefighters

CHESTER — During Chester’s regularly scheduled City Council Meeting Aug. 11, nine men and one woman were sworn in as apprentice firefighters. All ten apprentice firefighters have completed a mandatory two-week orientation under the supervision of the Chester Fire Bureau’s Training Officer, Battalion Chief John-Paul Shirley. They each have been assigned to one of four platoons that operate out of the two fire stations in the city.
Rose Valley, PADelaware County Daily Times

Community Briefs: Rose Valley Museum and Decorative Arts Trust present fall conference

ROSE VALLEY — The Rose Valley Museum and the Decorative Arts Trust are collaborating on a one-of-a-kind two-day conference celebrating the Arts and Crafts Movement in Rose Valley, Nov. 6-7. The program is planned to begin 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, with the long-awaited public dedication of the William Lightfoot Price Historical Marker across from where Price built his groundbreaking Thunderbird Lodge.
Anaheim, CAOCRegister

Anaheim Hills briefs: Rotary Club is planning a Field of Honor with flags community can sponsor

Members of the Anaheim Hills Rotary Club recently introduced a new community project and an opportunity to honor the hero in your life at the same time. The “Field of Honor” project offers the opportunity to sponsor a flag in honor a hero: someone in the military, a veteran, a first responder, and it can be a family member or friend. Dedication placards will be attached to each flag with the name of the hero and who is honoring them. The flags will all be displayed in the Field of Honor.
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
ReligionTennessee Tribune

AME Zion Board of Bishops Convicts Bishop Staccato Powell

National (RNS)— A prominent African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church leader has been removed from the ranks of bishop after being found guilty in a church trial for mishandling millions of dollars in transactions related to congregations. Staccato Powell, who was the bishop of the denomination’s Western Episcopal District, had been...
Religionoc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: The gift of gratitude

1 Thessalonians 5:18 Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. It has been a fun summer around our house. Though we did not travel out of state or go on some exotic vacation, we had a great time doing local trips and fixing up the house. We added some new appliances, exchanged some plants in the yard, sorted out some closets, and put together some bunkbeds for the kid’s room so grandkids had a fun place to sleep over. And yes, we had a few sleepovers with the grandkids. Though it was a lot of activity as we went to the beach, out to eat, to a friend’s pool, visited a few parks, and of course a few Target runs to purchase rewards for good behavior, it was fairly exhausting. Both Kristi and I fell into bed each night with great memories, but tired bodies. One of the last nights I was just about at the end of my rope, cleaning up spilled milk, trying to get them to eat a bit more of the healthier things on their plate, and answering their many questions. One of them came to me, and looked me in the eye and said, “Thank you Papa. You are taking good care of me. You’re like my second dad.” Right then, several things happened at the same time: tears of appreciation started to fill my eyes, a renewed energy of affirmation flooded my being, and a settled confirmation of purpose pushed away the fatigue and filled my heart with a deeper sense of love. The gift of gratitude was fully experienced.
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

CLASS MEETINGS

JHS Class of 1961 luncheon Wednesday JAMESTOWN— The Jamestown High School Class of 1961 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the 215 Restaurant, Liberty Street. For more information, call Betty Mink at 724-932-5886, Betsy Ceremuga at 724- 927-2572 or Betty Wester at 724-932-3953. GHS Class of 1966 breakfast Saturday JAMESTOWN — The Greenville High School Class of […]
Salt Lake City, UTkvnutalk

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reverses decision to eliminate session of general conferences – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY — Leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have reversed their decision to eliminate the Saturday Evening Session of the Faith’s semiannual General Conference. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a letter from the Church’s First Presidency. In June 2021, the Church announced changes...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Baltimore megachurch ousts pastor, pastor calls townhall

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- A Baltimore megachurch has ousted its senior pastor over accusations of financial mismanagement, a spokesperson with the church confirmed. Empowerment Temple, labeled as once the fastest-growing AME church in history was founded in Baltimore more than 20 years ago, and now reaches more than 5,000 people weekly, according to its website.
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Greenville, PArecordargusnews.com

Greenville board pleased to hire local people

As Greenville School Board dotted its last I’s before classes start back up next week, it did so with community pride. “I’m excited that almost 98 percent of the people we hired tonight were from the Town of Greenville,” school board member Rick Rossi said. “Let’s continue that trend.” As it filled positions to start the year, the board hired […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy