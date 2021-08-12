Club moving again to newly built facility

This is an architect's rendering of the new Decatur Athletic Club planned for Fairground Road next to Tractor Supply in Southwest Decatur. [CONTRIBUTED ILLUSTRATION]

Decatur Athletic Club is moving again, with owner Jeremy Goforth planning to build a 36,000-square-foot facility on Fairground Road Southwest.

Goforth is building the new club in a partnership with Frank Hernandez, owner of Hernandez Universal Construction.

This will be the fourth move for the 40-year-old club, which began on Second Avenue Southeast. Goforth bought the club in 2006 from Byron Vann. Goforth moved the club to the front of Decatur Mall in 2010 and then to the back of the mall in 2015. He opened the club at its current Beltline Road Southwest location in 2018. Goforth also once had Hartselle Athletic Club.

“We just don’t have enough space,” Goforth said of the current facility.

Goforth said he knows he’s giving up a facility in a highly visible location on the Beltline, but the new club will also be in a high-traffic area next to Tractor Supply and just across the road from Home Depot.

The new two-story club will be roughly 10,000 square feet bigger than the Beltline Road facility.

General Manager Chris Palese said the new facility’s multiple rooms will allow a separation of the many classes the club holds like Rock Steady Boxing, Silver Sneakers (a health and fitness program for senior adults), group fitness and aerobics.

“Right now, we’re having to juggle all of these different classes in the same room,” said Palese, who has been with the club for close to a year and a half.

Goforth's planned expansion is the second Decatur fitness center project revealed in recent weeks. The Planning Commission last month approved a site plan for a small shopping center, next to the Aldi grocery store, that will be anchored by a 30,000-square foot Crunch Fitness.

Goforth said he plans to create a clean, modern feel with 26-foot ceilings, a walking track around the top of the facility and a lot of natural lighting. The new club will feature a basketball court, sauna, weight room, locker rooms with showers and a roughly 4,000-square-foot fitness room, he said.

The new club will offer around-the-clock access, child care, tanning, a smoothie bar, group fitness classes, Silver Sneakers, bungee classes, cardio, free weights, personal training, spin classes and gymnastics classes, he said.

“We have all new equipment including dumbbells" and the latest machines, Goforth said.

Goforth said his club will be partnering with Dr. Kirk Jackson to open an anti-aging and weight loss clinic inside the fitness center. Jackson is an internal medicine specialist who has his own practice, Decatur Internal Medicine Center.

Goforth said he is planning for his new fitness facility to open in the first quarter of 2022.

