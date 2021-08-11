Cudahy, WI - Ruth M. Posey, age 85, of Cudahy, WI, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee. She was born in Onalaska, Wisconsin on March 12, 1936; the daughter of Cyril and Erma (Emery) Cody. Ruth was previously married to Lewis R. Hill for eighteen years, and they lived on Elm St. in Milton Junction. She graduated from LaCrosse High School, worked as a bus driver for Laidlaw for many years, and worked at the Squeeze Inn in Milton Junction for many years where she made many friends.