Alice Mae Barlass
Janesville, WI - Alice Mae Barlass, age 90, of Janesville went to meet her Lord on August 2, 2021. She was born Alice Tobison on September 26, 1930, the daughter of William and Minnie (Luebke) Tobison. She attended Four Oaks grade school in Harmony Township and graduated from Janesville High School in 1948. She then attended Whitewater Teachers College (UW-Whitewater) where she received a teacher's certificate and taught in rural Janesville and Milton area schools.www.hngnews.com
