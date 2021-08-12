Data Shows Investors Are Buying Up Homes In Droves For Single-Family Rentals In CLT

Neil Bhutta, Adithya Raajkumar, and Eileen van Straelen. New homes listed for sale fell sharply at the beginning of the pandemic. Anecdotal evidence suggests that fear of COVID made homeowners reluctant to list their homes, driving down new listings. Figure 1 shows that from March to April 2020, as COVID lockdowns went into effect, new listings declined by more than one-third relative to previous years and did not return to normal levels until July 2020. Declines in the supply of homes available for sale could spark a rise in home prices if the reduction in listings comes from sellers who are not also simultaneous buyers (Anenberg and Kung (2014)). For example, if many of the non-selling homeowners were elderly and postponing a retirement home transition due to the pandemic, then the supply reduction may not be offset by a decline in demand. Consistent with this possibility, shortly following the early 2020 listings declines, the second half of 2020 saw rapid house price acceleration, as shown in Figure 1.