Paul Joseph Moore, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away Friday August 6, 2021. He was born March 9, 1939 in New York, the son of the late John and Margaret Moore. Paul was a 1957 graduate from Chambersburg Area High School and a member of the Salem Luthern Church. After 34 years he retired from Sears Roebuck and went on to work for NAPA part time for 6 more years. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching baseball.