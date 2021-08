SELLERSBURG — Matt Ryan and Trevor Werbylo followed up outstanding first rounds with splendid second rounds at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Wednesday. Ryan and Werbylo each shot 6-under-par 65s, on the heels of 63s, and are at 14-under and tied for the lead of the Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge, a Forme Tour event being played this week in Sellersburg.