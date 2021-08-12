Cancel
Computer Science

Tiki Mask #3DThursday #3DPrinting

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Congrats Johny :)

Congrats Johny 🙂 Current champion of waste paper basketball, I will practice more and ask for a rematch one day – it was a honor to compete, you're a great player.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Back to School Gift Guide: Kits For The Young Engineer

NEW GUIDE – Back to School Gift Guide: Kits For The Young Engineer!. Its #BacktoSchool month! If the young engineer in your life is gearing up to go back to the classroom or if the classroom is the living room, we have fun ready-to-go kits sure to expand the mind. These kits make for great after school activities or learn from home projects. And, of course, every back to school kit this year should include PPE.
Petsadafruit.com

Space Captain Ruski Cat Helmet #3DPrinting

This is a special Space Helmet for your cat. It’s modelled after the famous “Space Captain Ruski Puss” helmet. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4860396. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! Wednesday August 11th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!

The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. REMINDER! The biggest worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/21 at 7:30pm ET @adafruit #showandtell PLEASE SHARE!. All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, Arduino project, CircuitPython project, Raspberry Pi project, work bench,...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

SHOW and TELL 8/11/2021 #ShowandTell

The biggest and longest running worldwide online Show and Tell LIVE! 8/11/2021 – video.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Filler/glue Cartridge – nozzle plug #3DThursday #3DPrinting

A little piece that will save a lot of headaches! From greedolives on Thingiverse:. A plug for the nozzle of used glue and filler cartridges. Stops your cartridges contents from going hard due to access to air. Twist it in and out. Simplicity. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit!...
Gardeningadafruit.com

Stackable Plant Vases #3DPrinting

High Gardens purpose is to grow more plants on your living (empty) space. A garden tower balance itself with the vases spread around to distribute the weight. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4865090. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – nRF52840 USB Key with TinyUF2 Bootloader – Bluetooth Low Energy – MDBT50Q-RX

NEW PRODUCT – nRF52840 USB Key with TinyUF2 Bootloader – Bluetooth Low Energy – MDBT50Q-RX This USB dongle/key type thing is a little unusual – it isn’t a BLE adapter that you plug into a computer to add wireless capability. (If you do want something like that, our Bluetooth 4.0 USB Module will do the job nicely.) Instead, this is basically a minimal nRF52840 wireless microcontroller dev board on a stick. You can program it in Arduino or CircuitPython and it’s completely standalone. This could be useful for some situations where you want to have a standalone BLE device that communicates with a USB host but without dealing with the operating system’s BLE stack.
Computersadafruit.com

#AdafruitLearningSystem Weekly Update: IoT Edition

This week on the Adafruit Learning System, we published a few new guides. Learn how to create DIY decorative resin keycaps, make a Neo Trinkey CircuitPython rubbery ducky, and learn how to do MacroPad remote procedure calls over USB to control Home Assistant. This weeks favorite new guide shows you...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Raspberry Carputer Infotainment System #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This tutorial was designed to help you build an in-car infotainment system or carputer using a Raspberry Pi, and a few other components. The concept was something that I found when I got my first Raspberry Pi for a class, and was exploring some of the things that could be done with it. I kicked around the idea, and made a few steps towards it, but I never got serious about it until I took a Microcomputer Interfacing class at Utah State University that allowed me to do it as a project. This carputer allows you to have music, FM radio, GPS, and OBD-II information all at the touch of a finger. To start off here are the parts that I used to build this carputer.
Designadafruit.com

Doctor Who – 5″ TimeLord Victorious Mechanoids #3DPrinting #3DThursday

CaptainJimiPie shared this project on Thingiverse!. Here are all the parts to make the Mechanoids as they appear in the TimeLord Victorious YouTube series Daleks!. The only “different” parts depending on how you want to build them is two different top sections, one with the weapon section closed, and the other with a peg hole for which the gun can be put into it.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

From the mail bag…

I am a 77-year-old retiree electrical engineer. Most of. my long career has been with real-time data acquisition / processing with. mainframes. (5000 measurements from across the province of Ontario every 2. seconds 24/7, or with a digital telephone switch manufacturer. The last 6 or. 7 years of employment I...
Lifestyleadafruit.com

Flexi-Kiwi – articulated kiwi bird #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Print this cute articulated kiwi without support or brim. It comes in several different versions: a standing version that is wider and more stable, a skinnier version with a built-in ring, a two standing versions with the KiwiFil brand name. KiwiFil is a New Zealand based 3D filament manufacturer (www.KiwiFil.com)....
Electronicsadafruit.com

Motion Controlled Water Fountain for a Cat @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A quick way to control a water fountain for a cat only when the cat is nearby using BigClown and Home Assistant. When PIR sensor detects movement it sends message to Radio Dongle plugged to the Raspberry Pi which sends the message to the MQTT server. On the other side MQTT message is processed by the Home Assistant which then using the automation triggers smart plug and starts configured countdown.
Softwareadafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Alpha 6 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-alpha.6, an alpha release for CircuitPython 7.0.0. It is relatively stable, but contains a number of issues still to be addressed for 7.0.0. The Python API’s it presents may change. Notable additions to 7.0.0 since 6.3.0 include:. Support for the CircuitPython development workflow over BLE. Camera support...
ComputersRaspberry Pi

Summer at the Raspberry Pi Store with The Centre for Computing History

A whole lot of super free hands-on activities are happening at the Raspberry Pi Store this summer. We have teamed up with the Centre for Computing History to create an interactive learning space that’s accessible to all ages and abilities. Best of all, everything is free. It’s all happening in a big space new space we’ve borrowed a few doors down from the Raspberry Pi Store in the Grand Arcade in Cambridge, UK.

Comments / 0

