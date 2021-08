ROCHESTER, Minn. (ABC 6 News) - Face coverings will be required inside Mayo Civic Center starting Friday. "Effective Friday, August 6, 2021, face coverings will be required inside Mayo Civic Center until further notice. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority at Mayo Civic Center. As a facility owned by the City of Rochester, we remain in close communication with city officials on current conditions and also continue to monitor information from Olmsted County Public Health, Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," said Joe Ward, President, Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center.