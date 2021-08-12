Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Corbin Burnes strikes out 10 straight batters

By JaNell Gore, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMFyh_0bPFAMaQ00

Milwaukee right-hander and Bakersfield native, Corbin Burnes, is now in the record books after he struck out 10 straight batters Wednesday.

Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer, Tom Seaver, who also struck out 10 straight in 1970. Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola also matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last year.

Burnes lead the Brewers to a 10 to nothing win over Cubs and finished with a career-high of 15 strikeouts in eight innings.

Centennial High tweeted expressing their excitement for Centennial alumni Corbin Burnes and his record performance.

Comments / 0

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Seaver
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Brewers#Striking Out#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBharrisondaily.com

Brewers' Burnes strikes out 10 in a row, ties MLB record

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers P Corbin Burnes matches MLB record in win over Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by recording 10 straight strikeouts Wednesday night and blanked the Chicago Cubs on four hits over eight innings of a 10-0 win in Chicago. Burnes walked none and finished with a career-high 15 punchouts, fanning pinch-hitter Sergio Alcantara with his 99th...
MLBallfans.co

Brewers: Can Corbin Burnes Separate Himself In The NL Cy Young Race?

The 2021 NL Cy Young race is wide open right now. Brewers co-ace Corbin Burnes had a dominant start against the Cubs on Wednesday night, in hopefully the beginning of him separating himself from the pack. With the injuries suffered by Jacob deGrom this season keeping him off the mound,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Corbin Burnes vs. Jake Arrieta

The Chicago Cubs have lost 8 of their past 10 games, including six in a row, bringing them to a season-high 11 games under .500. And that’s before they face Corbin Burnes tonight with Jake Arrieta on the mound. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, CF. 2. Willson Contreras, C.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Cody Bellinger back? Joey Votto's roll continues; Corbin Burnes makes history

What a crazy day of baseball. From Joey Votto and Adam Wainwright turning back the clocks to Corbin Burnes making history. It was truly something to watch. You can read about all of these players below but I want to focus on a few other pitchers. Alek Manoah was also masterful, allowing two runs over 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. The whiffs have been massive for Manoah, much like his frame. The next step in his progression will be limiting the walks and fly balls but between him, Shane McClanahan, and Logan Gilbert, I feel great about that next wave of starting pitchers.
MLBinfusenews.com

Brewers’ Corbin Burnes makes major-league record with 10 consecutive strikeouts

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by striking out 10 consecutive batters during Wednesday night’s 10-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Burnes’ record-tying strikeout came in the lower part of the fifth inning, when Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel whiffed on a 88-mph slider. Third baseman Matt Duffy broke the string on the next pitch by singling to right field on a first-throw fastball.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers shutout Cubs, 10-0, behind record-setting start from Corbin Burnes

Within any given baseball game, one may have the opportunity to see something they’ve never experienced before. Against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, fans and players for the Milwaukee Brewers got to watch starting pitcher Corbin Burnes accomplish something that has only happened two other times in the history of Major League Baseball.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Arrieta battered by Brewers while Burnes dominates

Just based on the pitching matchup, anyone familiar with Major League Baseball knew this one could get out of hand. And it did. Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta continued to struggle, giving up 7 runs to Milwaukee in the top of the first inning at Wrigley Field. The Cubs lost 10-0.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Brewers’ Corbin Burnes wraps historic K feat into another strike-throwing clinic

Corbin Burnes was going to pound the strike zone even if the Brewers hadn’t scored seven first-inning runs for him Wednesday night against the Cubs. That’s what he does. But the fact they did put up a seven-spot made it a lot easier for Burnes to challenge Chicago’s weak lineup. The product was eight scoreless innings and a piece of strike-throwing history.
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Corbin Burnes ties strikeout mark, Brewers beat Chicago 10-0

A huge first inning offensively and a lights out effort from Corbin Burnes powered Milwaukee to a 10-0 win Wednesday night over the Chicago Cubs. Burnes went eight innings and was dominant throughout. He finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts, the second-most in Brewers history. That included 10 straight at one point, which matched the all-time MLB record set by Aaron Nola (2021) and Tom Seaver (1970).
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – August 14

Ryan Amore previews Saturday's DFS slate. Happy Saturday! Tonight we’ve got a nine-game slate to look at, well, ten games technically if you’re playing on DraftKings as they’ve opted to include the second game of the scheduled double-header between Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. I’m going to ignore that game here for the most part other than to say that the Brewer bats do get a good matchup against Mitch Keller who has struggled all year, but the top of the Brewer lineup is priced way up so there are probably better plays on paper with nine other games to look at.
MLBNew York Post

Struggling Zack Britton bailed out by Yankees this time

Zack Britton told Aaron Boone he didn’t deserve to be the Yankees’ interim closer. He was tasked with getting the final three outs Saturday night anyway. After Chad Green blew the save, offering up a two-out, two-strike, game-tying homer to Jose Abreu, Britton was called upon in the 10th and nearly flushed another win.
MLBPosted by
Boston

5 takeaways as Kyle Schwarber’s first hits help Red Sox sweep Orioles

The Red Sox have won four out of five. The Red Sox won their fourth game in five attempts on Sunday, clinching a sweep against the Orioles with a 6-2 victory. The Orioles scored a run in the first inning, but the Red Sox weren’t far behind – – with two runners on in the bottom of the frame, J.D. Martinez drove a pitch off the National Car Rental sign in left field to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB no-hitter tracker: Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert throws season's eighth no-no to set modern record

Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Three-and-a-half months into the 2021 season, eight no-hitters have already been thrown, not including multiple unofficial seven-inning no-hitters. The eight no-hitters are a Modern Era record. Four Modern Era seasons (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015) all saw seven no-hitters. The 2021 mark also ties the all-time MLB record from 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.

Comments / 0

Community Policy