Paint Can Pourer #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis can fitting helps minimize the mess when pouring paint from a quart sized can, also keeps the paint can edge clean so you can reseal can cleanly. i have one from the big box store for a gallon can, but i couldn’t find one for a quart sized can (though I didn’t look too hard).

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Cad#Electronics#3d Printing#Raft#Adafruit#Diy#Chat#Instagram#Social Media
Computersadafruit.com

9-button extension for 3Dconnexion SpaceMouse #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I have constructed a simple holder for keyboard and SpaceMouse with a palm rest that is comfortable for me. The keyboard is slightly offset from the SpaceMouse so that I can reach the keys quickly and comfortably!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4876853. Have you considered building a 3D project around...
Petsadafruit.com

Space Captain Ruski Cat Helmet #3DPrinting

This is a special Space Helmet for your cat. It’s modelled after the famous “Space Captain Ruski Puss” helmet. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4860396. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back...
Gardeningadafruit.com

Stackable Plant Vases #3DPrinting

High Gardens purpose is to grow more plants on your living (empty) space. A garden tower balance itself with the vases spread around to distribute the weight. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4865090. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket...
Visual Artadafruit.com

Filler/glue Cartridge – nozzle plug #3DThursday #3DPrinting

A little piece that will save a lot of headaches! From greedolives on Thingiverse:. A plug for the nozzle of used glue and filler cartridges. Stops your cartridges contents from going hard due to access to air. Twist it in and out. Simplicity. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit!...
Lifestyleadafruit.com

Flexi-Kiwi – articulated kiwi bird #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Print this cute articulated kiwi without support or brim. It comes in several different versions: a standing version that is wider and more stable, a skinnier version with a built-in ring, a two standing versions with the KiwiFil brand name. KiwiFil is a New Zealand based 3D filament manufacturer (www.KiwiFil.com)....
Designadafruit.com

A Highly Detailed Millennium Falcon Sand Sculpture #SciFiSunday

Really cool build from artist Leonardo Ugolini. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best 3D printers in 2021

Thinking of investing in one of the best 3D printers? We're not surprised. 3D printing has now moved beyond the initial geek’s plaything it once was, and is a truly useful device for all creatives. Not only can they be used to make parts for all manner of design projects,...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

CNC Machined and Bent Aluminum Raspberry Pi + Touchscreen Case @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Neat project + write-up from Narwhal Labs on Instructables. Welcome back to another Instructable and project from your friends at Narwhal Labs!. Narwhal Labs is sponsored by and located at TotalBoat HQ in Bristol, RI. Having a makerspace on-site at their location allows us to design and build projects to help with their business needs. Liam, our IT Space Wizard, Consuela, one of our warehouse associates, and Andrew, a maker at Narwhal Labs worked together to make a ruggedized aluminum case for a Raspberry Pi with a touchscreen. These cases will hang from packing stations to help TotalBoat track packing performance and accuracy.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Motion Controlled Water Fountain for a Cat @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A quick way to control a water fountain for a cat only when the cat is nearby using BigClown and Home Assistant. When PIR sensor detects movement it sends message to Radio Dongle plugged to the Raspberry Pi which sends the message to the MQTT server. On the other side MQTT message is processed by the Home Assistant which then using the automation triggers smart plug and starts configured countdown.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make an IP Camera with the i.MX 8M Plus and GStreamer

I have designed this story to be more educational than simply providing the basic recipe to make an IP camera. If you are in a hurry to see the best GStreamer commands to use, just jump ahead to “IP Camera using Compressed Video over UDP”. Stop breadboarding and soldering –...
Interior Designmarthastewart.com

Can You Paint Over Wallpaper?

A lot of prep work goes into painting a space, and that work all but doubles if the existing room is covered in wallpaper. Removing old, damaged, or peeling wall coverings can be a time consuming and messy process, which is why some homeowners prefer to paint over the paper whenever possible. Unfortunately, this isn't always the best approach; in some cases, the covering is too damaged, old, or textured to make it worthwhile.
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Small Lock-style Solenoid – 12VDC @ 350mAh with 2-pin JST

NEW PRODUCT – Small Lock-style Solenoid – 12VDC @ 350mAh with 2-pin JST. Solenoids are basically electromagnets: they are made of a big coil of copper wire with an armature (a slug of metal) in the middle. When the coil is energized, the slug is pulled into the center of the coil. This makes the solenoid able to pull from one end.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Floral-Painted Building Facades

NeSpoon is a Polish artist known for her lace patterned murals and artwork. Her latest piece coats a building facade in Brittany, France. Painted for the In Cité, Festival écologique d'Arts Urbains, the mural showcases the artist's intricate detailing and unique style. The Polish artist used 19th-century French needle lace...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

From the mail bag…

I am a 77-year-old retiree electrical engineer. Most of. my long career has been with real-time data acquisition / processing with. mainframes. (5000 measurements from across the province of Ontario every 2. seconds 24/7, or with a digital telephone switch manufacturer. The last 6 or. 7 years of employment I...
SoftwareFudzilla

Microsoft spruces up Paint

Software King of the World Microsoft is improving its Paint app for the first time since November 1985. The new aesthetic was revealed when Microsoft quietly posed images of the app on Unsplash, as spotted by Windows Latest. Paint has been around since the first version of Windows, in November...
Technologyadafruit.com

Ferrocerium ( Ferro ) rod belt sheath #3DThursday #3DPrinting

All I know about ferro rods I learned from the show Alone. So, I know it’s very important to keep it safe, close, and secure. This is a clip on belt sheath for an 8mm(5/16″) diameter ferrocerium rod fire starter (a.k.a. a ferro rod or fire steel). I wanted it to be as convenient and secure as my knife sheath, but since I wear the knife more often than I’m in the woods, I don’t always need the ferro rod, so I figured rather than add it to the sheath as some models I found, I’d just make it a sheath for itself.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Painting your cabinets: With patience and the right tools you can give your kitchen a DIY face-lift

When Tammy Fawcett and her husband, David Farber, purchased their first home in 2009, they had no kids, a tight budget and a kitchen full of bright yellow cabinets. “The entire cabinetry was painted school-bus yellow, so we needed that to go. Immediately. It just really, really had to go,” Fawcett says. “That was the very first thing we did moving into the house — before we even moved in furniture — was pull off all the cabinet doors.”

