Thrashed, Damaged NES Controller Gets Brought Back To Life

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronics might as well be a magical black box to some people. Where some would see a broken NES controller destined for the bin, [Taylor] saw the opportunity for a repair. Thus, the damaged hardware was brought back into useful service. The controller was bought as part of a job...

Video Gameshackaday.com

Making A Left-Handed NES Controller

The controller for the original Nintendo Entertainment System is a classic, but perhaps not best known for its adherence to good ergonomic principles. Regardless, it can grow awkward to use for long stretches of time. To help alleviate this, [Taylor] whipped up an easy way to convert a NES controller to left-handed operation.
Electronicshackaday.com

Practical Print Makes IPad A Magnificent Eye Piece

Be it the ever shrinking size of components, the miniscule size of the printing on such pieces, or the steady march of time that makes visits to the optometrist an annual ritual, many of us could use some assistance when things start getting fuzzy at the workbench. Arm-mounted LED magnifying lenses can be a handy helper. Zooming in on a macro photo on a smartphone is also a common option that we’ve used many times.
Video Gameshackaday.com

Xbox Flexure Joystick Puts You In The Pilot’s Seat

With the recent release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series X|S there’s never been a better time to get a flight stick for the console, and as you might imagine, there are a number of third party manufacturers who would love to sell you one. But where’s the fun in that?
Electronicshackaday.com

Hacked IKEA Air Quality Sensor Gets Custom PCB

Last month we brought word of the IKEA VINDRIKTNING, a $12 USD air quality sensor that could easily be upgraded to log data over the network with the addition of an ESP8266. It only took a couple of wires soldered to the original PCB, and since there was so much free space inside the enclosure, you didn’t even have to worry about fitting the parasitic microcontroller; just tape it to the inside of the case and button it back up.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Convenient and self-made: Popcorn machine with RFID

Autumn will probably not be long in coming, and neither will the movie evenings on the couch. In the 3/21 issue of Make, we already showed you how to control the entire home cinema with your Home Assistant, but we forgot the most important thing – food. Because what is a cozy movie night without popcorn?
ElectronicsPC Perspective

be quiet! Dark Rock TF 2 CPU Cooler Review

There is an old saying that goes something along the lines of “another week, another new be quiet! cooler”. It is possible that I am not recalling that correctly, but it does seem accurate. Be quiet! has released several new products over the last few months, and two new coolers in the last three weeks. The newest model, the Dark Rock TF 2, is a unique top flow design.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Cold War Zombies brought the mode back to life with simplicity

When Call of Duty Zombies first appeared in World At War, Treyarch had captured lightning in a bottle. Now over a decade later, has this beloved game mode had its day?. Wave-based survival had existed in gaming long before Treyarch had their stab. Just a few years earlier, clever modders were already hard at work with a defining Unreal Tournament mod. That mod would eventually turn out to be Killing Floor. Eventually getting its own standalone release in 2009, the Tripwire Interactive effort would be part of the booming zombie pop-culture wave. Valve and Turtle Rock Studios were leading the way with their beloved Left 4 Dead series.
Electronicshackaday.com

USB Mouse Hack For Pachyderm Protection

When most of us think of seismometers, our minds conjure up images of broken buildings, buckled roads, and search and rescue teams digging through rubble. But when [Subir Bhaduri] his team were challenged with solving real world problems as frugally as possible as part of the 2020 Frugal Science course, he thought of farmers in rural India for whom losing crops due to raiding elephants is a reality. Such raids can and have caused loss of life for humans and elephants alike. How could he apply scientific means to prevent such conflicts, and do it on the cheap?
Video Gamesgadgetsin.com

3D Printed Nintendo Switch Game Card Holder Shaped as Thwomp

The 3D printed Nintendo Switch game card holder should be a perfect addition to your desktop if you’re a big fan of Mario Bros. Let’s have a look if you like the design. This is an eye-catching and practical Switch game card box designed by HandyDans3DPrints, a British 3D printing studio. As shown in the images, the game card case is shaped as Thwomp, a kind of spike-encrusted living stones in Mario Bros series. Meanwhile, it’s available in two colors: silver and dark grey.
Carsteslarati.com

“World’s Dirtiest Tesla” brought back to life in amazing restoration

Teslas are beautiful electric cars that look like they’re from the future, and this is especially the case with the Model X, an EV that CEO Elon Musk has described as the “Faberge Egg of Cars.” With a cabin that’ straight out of a sci-fi flick and doors that provide a consistent wow factor, the Model X is a car that many owners would likely take care of.
EnvironmentHoughton Lake Resorter

Our planet is in damage control mode

Here’s what climate change life will look like when it dawns on most how acute this problem really is. We will end up being forced to take drastic measures to staunch the hemorrhaging.Count on the fol...
hackaday.com

3D Printing Steel Parts At Home Via Special Filaments

Rocket engines are great for producing thrust from fire and fury, but they’re also difficult to make. They require high-strength materials that can withstand the high temperatures involved. [Integza], however, has tried for a long time to 3D print himself a working rocket engine. His latest attempt involves printing an aerospike design out of metal.
Electronicshackaday.com

Solar Display Case Is A Portable Triple Monitor Setup

They say once you start using twin monitors on the desktop, you’ll never want to go back. It’s even worse when you upgrade to three or more. However, it can be difficult to take such a set up on the road. Desiring better productivity on the go is what spurred [Brian Whitsett] to develop the Solar Display Case to solve this problem.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor provides 1080p, night vision, and 2-way audio

Keep an eye on your little one with the Owlet Cam smart video baby monitor. This baby gadget brings HD 1080p video with night vision and 2-way audio right to your smartphone. That way, you don’t have to carry an extra device with you during naptime. What’s more, with the 130˚ Wide-Angle View and 4x zoom, you get a full view of your baby in his crib. What’s more, the room temperature sensor helps you know if the room is getting too hot or cold. Best of all, the streamed data is encrypted. So only you and those you choose can see and communicate with your baby. Moreover, the sound and motion notifications let you know about your baby’s every move, while the background audio lets you always have an ear in the nursery.
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $350, Get an ASUS AX6000 WiFi 6 Dual Band Gigabit Gaming Router (RT-AX88U) for $261.13 Shipped – Today Only

The ASUS AX6000 WiFi 6 Dual Band Gigabit Gaming Router (RT-AX88U) is future proof, and you can get one for $261.13 shipped, today only, originally $349.99. This 4×4 dual-band Wi-Fi router offers 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM, complete with a total networking speed of about 6000Mbps-1148Mbps on the 2.4GHz band or 4804Mbps on the 5GHz band. AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, ensures that you’re automatically and regularly updated with security signatures to protect your devices from internet threats. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Razer wants to dress up your mechanical keyboard

Amid the mechanical keyboard mania that has gamers and others clickety-clacking all over the place, gaming provider Razer has unleashed Keycap Upgrade Sets and a selection of wrist rests to add color and style to your trusty old keeb. Known for putting RGB lights on its laptops, keyboards and accessories...

