Softball team for veteran amputees holds annual Kids Camp

By Jenna Bree
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
For many of the kids attending Team USA Patriots ' Kids Camp, this is the first time they’ve ever felt able.

“They walk on this field, and they’re just like everybody else," said Jessica Bosquez, Camp Coordinator. “It’s not, ‘I can’t do this,’ it’s 'No, we’re going to try a different way. If that doesn’t work, we’re going to try one more different way, and we’re going to find out how to get you to do it.'"

The USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, travel around the country, playing able-bodied teams, raising money, to provide this one-week camp to kids from all over the U.S. every year.

“You’ll see a kid who is maybe missing a hand, and that limb will be in a pocket all the time," said Josh Wege, team member. "It’s almost like they’re ashamed of who they are because they’re different, and they feel different because there’s not really anybody that shares that with them. But when they come out here, they’re finally submerged into this feeling of normal, and that’s just us being us. We have to strap legs and prosthetics and all that stuff to us, instead of shoes and socks.“

Kids learn how to kick a ball or toss a water balloon from adults who look just like them.

“Each kid is different," said Rob Vande Zande, Event Coordinator. "So we try to make it a one-on-one teaching tool. That self-confidence, self-worth is what we want to give these kids.“

The Patriots Kids Camp has brought together almost 200 young athletes over the past eight years.

“Being a veteran myself and kind of having separated myself from my service days after my deployment, being able to be a part of this is therapeutic for me," said Erica Wagner. "It’s very inspiring to hear the veterans on the team coach the children and to see how strong these kids are. It’s life-changing.“

The week will culminate with the USA Patriots team playing an exhibition game at HerrBaker Field, home of the Dock Spiders, on August 14. The day will begin with a 50-mile motorcycle ride departing from Open Road Harley Davidson in Fond du Lac, a team parade, including Kids Camp attendees, from the Radisson Hotel to Herr Baker Field, followed by the two softball games. The first game will feature the USA Patriots team VS Families of the Fallen, which will include military, fire and police families. The second game will highlight Kids Camp attendees who will play against each other to demonstrate what they have learned over the past week. Gates open at Herr Baker field at 12 p.m. on Saturday, and the games are free and open to the public.

You can donate to the USA Patriots here .

